Bank of New York Mellon Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation BK posted better-than-expected third-quarter results on Friday.

The finance behemoth reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 (+20% YoY), beating the street view of $1.42. Quarterly revenue of $4.648 billion, an increase of 5% year-over-year, surpassed the analyst consensus of $4.542 billion.

"BNY reported strong third quarter results, reflecting growth across our three business segments and consistent execution against our strategic priorities, with assets under custody and/or administration exceeding $50 trillion for the first time," commented Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer.

BNY shares gained 2.2% to trade at $75.78 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank Of New York Mellon following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained Bank of New York Mellon with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $66 to $77.

Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $69 to $79.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Bank of New York Mellon with an Overweight and boosted the price target from $75 to $86.

