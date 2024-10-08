PepsiCo Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share, up from $2.25 per share in the year-ago period. PepsiCo projects to report revenue of $23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to $23.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 1, PepsiCo said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Garza Food Ventures LLC, dba Siete Foods for $1.2 billion.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.5% to close at $167.21 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $190 to $185 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $185 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $187 to $186 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $175 to $170 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $200 to $190 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying PEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: