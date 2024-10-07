Dow Jumps Over 300 Points As Tesla, Amazon And Netflix Record Gains: Investor Optimism Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points during the session following the release of jobs data.

The U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, compared to a revised 159,000 gain in August, and topping market estimates of 147,000. The unemployment rate declined to 4.1% in September from 4.2% in the previous month.

Shares of Tesla TSLA, Amazon.com AMZN, and Netflix NFLX recorded gains on Friday.

Wall Street also recorded gains last week, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.22% and the Dow adding 0.09%. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, added 0.1% last week.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG jumped around 23% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with consumer discretionary, financials, and communication services stocks recording the biggest gains on Friday. However, real estate and utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 341 points to 42,352.75 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.90% to 5,751.07, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.22% to close at 18,137.85 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 73.7, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 71.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

