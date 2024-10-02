RPM International Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

RPM International Inc. RPM will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share, up from $1.64 per share in the year-ago period. RPM projects to report revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, RPM International reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

RPM shares fell 0.8% to close at $120.09 on Tuesday.

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $140 to $139 on Aug. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $136 to $134 on July 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $125 on July 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $120 on July 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $122 to $117 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

