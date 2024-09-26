CarMax Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. CarMax is projected to post quarterly revenue of $6.79 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 21, the company reported a first-quarter FY25 total net sales and operating revenues decline of 7.5% year-on-year to $7.11 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $7.245 billion..

CarMax shares fell 2.6% to close at $74.49 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Sept. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $65 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $95 on Sept. 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $73 to $75 on June 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $105 on June 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

