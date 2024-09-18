General Mills, Steelcase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc . GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares rose 0.4% to $74.83 in after-hours trading.

23andMe Holding Co . ME disclosed that the independent directors resigned from the Board. 23andMe shares dipped 15% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.

. disclosed that the independent directors resigned from the Board. 23andMe shares dipped 15% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Steelcase Inc SCS to post quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share on revenue of $864.10 million for the recent quarter. Steelcase shares gained 0.8% to $14.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuitive Machines, Inc . LUNR said it was awarded a NASA Near Space Network contract for communication and navigation services, with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion. Intuitive Machines shares jumped 55.6% to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG to post a quarterly loss at 3 cents per share on revenue of $61.03 million after the closing bell. Sangoma Technologies shares 6% to $6.37 in after-hours trading.

