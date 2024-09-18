General Mills, Steelcase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares rose 0.4% to $74.83 in after-hours trading.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME disclosed that the independent directors resigned from the Board. 23andMe shares dipped 15% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Steelcase Inc SCS to post quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share on revenue of $864.10 million for the recent quarter. Steelcase shares gained 0.8% to $14.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR said it was awarded a NASA Near Space Network contract for communication and navigation services, with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion. Intuitive Machines shares jumped 55.6% to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG to post a quarterly loss at 3 cents per share on revenue of $61.03 million after the closing bell. Sangoma Technologies shares 6% to $6.37 in after-hours trading.
