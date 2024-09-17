Cracker Barrel Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Analysts expect the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share, down from $1.79 per share in the year-ago period. Cracker Barrel projects to report quarterly revenue of $897.38 million for the quarter, compared to $836.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 18, Cracker Barrel named Sarah Moore as new Chief Marketing Officer.

Cracker Barrel shares rose 3.1% to close at $40.45 on Monday.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $46 to $42 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Aug. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $48 to $46 on July 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $48 to $42 on May 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on March 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

