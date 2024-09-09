Oracle, Mission Produce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.23 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $141.49 in after-hours trading.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares surged in after-hours trading on Friday after BlackSky Geospatial Solutions was named in a NASA Commercial SmallSat Services Award. BlackSky Technology shares climbed 13.8% to $0.8840 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Mission Produce, Inc. AVO to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $230.95 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mission Produce shares fell 1.1% to $10.61 in after-hours trading.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, effective Sept. 11, 2024. Hyzon shares fell 15.5% to $0.0549 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Matrix Service Company MTRX to report a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $202.81 million after the closing bell. Matrix Service shares fell 0.5% to close at $9.37 on Friday.
