Oracle, Mission Produce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.23 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 0.2% to $141.49 in after-hours trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc . BKSY shares surged in after-hours trading on Friday after BlackSky Geospatial Solutions was named in a NASA Commercial SmallSat Services Award. BlackSky Technology shares climbed 13.8% to $0.8840 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Mission Produce, Inc. AVO to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $230.95 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mission Produce shares fell 1.1% to $10.61 in after-hours trading.

Hyzon Motors Inc . HYZN announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, effective Sept. 11, 2024. Hyzon shares fell 15.5% to $0.0549 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Matrix Service Company MTRX to report a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $202.81 million after the closing bell. Matrix Service shares fell 0.5% to close at $9.37 on Friday.

