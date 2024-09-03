Nasdaq Dips Over 2%; US Construction Spending Falls In July

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling over 1% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.94% to 41,173.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.22% to 17,320.89. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.28% to 5,575.91.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares climbed by 0.9% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell by 3%.

Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in the prior month, missing market estimates of 47.5.

Equities Trading UP



Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares shot up 105% to $0.68. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance.

shares shot up 105% to $0.68. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance. Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. SGRP got a boost, surging 65% to $2.39 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share.

got a boost, surging 65% to $2.39 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share. Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR shares were also up, gaining 46% to $0.9604 after the company announced that it completed the sale of its insurance agency operations for a $45 million consideration. The company appointed Brian Roney as CEO.

Equities Trading DOWN

IO Biotech, Inc. IOBT shares dropped 28% to $1.08 after the company announced the IDMC observed no new safety signals in the Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $4.

shares dropped 28% to $1.08 after the company announced the IDMC observed no new safety signals in the Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $4. Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN were down 33% to $30.88. The company announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts.

were down 33% to $30.88. The company announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX was down, falling 12% to $6.43. The company on Tuesday announced Phase 2 data for an investigational treatment for symptomatic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM).

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4.2% to $70.45 while gold traded down 0.7% at $2,510.00.

Silver traded down 3.3% to $28.19 on Tuesday, while copper fell 3.5% to $4.0660.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.07%, Germany's DAX fell 1.04% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.06%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.18%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.86%.

French government budget deficit shrank to EUR 156.91 billion in January to July compared to EUR 168.99 billion in the year-ago period last year. The number of people registering as jobless in Spain increased by 0.9% month-over-month to 2.6 million in August. UK's retail sales increased 0.8% year-over-year in August.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.23%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.29% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.005%.

Singapore's manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in August from 50.7 in the prior month.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index fell to 56.4 in August compared to 56.5 in July.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 47.9 in August versus a preliminary reading of 48.

U.S. construction spending declined by 0.3% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,162 billion in July.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose by 1.6 points to a reading of 46.1 in September.

