Dell Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Analysts expect the Round Rock, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share, down from $1.74 per share in the year-ago period. Dell is projected to post revenue of $24.14 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Delaware Supreme Court recently ruled that five law firms should receive $267 million in legal fees for securing a $1 billion settlement for Dell Technologies shareholders.

Dell shares fell 0.3% to close at $111.56 on Wednesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $140 on Aug. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $180 to $150 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $155 to $142 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $170 to $155 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $155 to $160 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

