Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; Nvidia Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 41,206.85 while the NASDAQ rose 0.73% to 17,683.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 5,616.60.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, real estate shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

The company issued above-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $50-billion additional stock repurchase authorization. However, the gross margin contracted from the first quarter.

Equities Trading UP



BioCardia, Inc. BCDA shares shot up 85% to $4.06 after FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.

Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY got a boost, surging 90% to $6.30 after the company announced that its Lucyd Lyte frames are now being sold on Target.com.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX shares were also up, gaining 41% to $1.6499. XORTX highlighted Pioneering Research indicating a role for genetic regulation of Xanthine Oxidase and Therapeutic targeting of aberrant purine metabolism.

Equities Trading DOWN

iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE shares dropped 51% to $1.5498 after Hindenburg issued a short report on the stock.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC were down 36% to $0.4035 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG was down, falling 35% to $0.59 after a report suggesting the company is considering a bankruptcy filing.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $76.39 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,545.60.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $29.635 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.1955.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.7%, Germany's DAX rose 0.7% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%.

Annual inflation rate in Germany eased to 1.9% in August from 2.3% in July. The consumer confidence indicator in the Eurozone declined to -13.5 in August, versus earlier expectations of -13.4. The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone climbed to 96.6 in August from the revised 96 in the prior month

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.53%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.43%.

The consumer confidence index in Japan came in unchanged at 36.7 in August.

Economics

Core PCE prices in the U.S. increased by 2.8% from the prior quarter in the second, compared to market estimates of 2.9%.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 2,000 from the prior week to 231,000 in the period ending Aug. 24.

U.S. real gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 3.0% in the second quarter, up from 1.4% in the first quarter.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased to $102.7 billion in July versus a revised $96.6 billion gap in the prior month.

U.S. wholesale inventories rose by 0.3% month-over-month to $905 billion in July, versus a revised 0.2% gain in the earlier month.

