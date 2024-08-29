Dollar General Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dollar General Corporation DG is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Analysts expect the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share, down from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. Dollar General projects to report quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has reached a corporate-wide settlement with Dollar General and its retail subsidiaries to enhance workplace safety across all its stores.

Dollar General shares fell 1% to close at $123.84 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurat analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $145 to $130 on Aug. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarrelli maintained a Hold rating and decreased the price target from $135 to $130 on Aug. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Perform rating on Aug. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $168 on Aug. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Argus Research analyst Chris Graja maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $175 to $170 on July 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

