Foot Locker Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 4 cents per share. Foot Locker projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 30, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, beating the street view of 12 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.874 billion, missing the street view of $1.880 billion.

Foot Locker shares rose 0.1% to close at $32.81 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $34 to $38 on Aug. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $27 to $33 on Aug. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $24 to $18 on July 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $25 on June 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $22 to $27 on May 31. This analyst gas an accuracy rate of 70%.

