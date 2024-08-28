Nvidia, HP And Other 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $28.68 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to $127.70 in after-hours trading.

Nordstrom, Inc . JWN reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents per share. Nordstrom shares climbed 7.7% to $22.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $13.38 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares slipped 0.03% to $35.59 in after-hours trading.

Box, Inc. BOX reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and issued strong FY25 guidance. The company said it sees fiscal year 2025 earnings of between $1.64 and $1.66 per share, versus the $1.57 estimate, and fiscal year revenue in a range of $1.086 billion to $1.09 billion, versus the $1.079 billion estimate. Box shares surged 6.9% to $30.81 in the after-hours trading session.

