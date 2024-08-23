Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Trip.com Group Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. Trip.com Group is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 4, Trip.com priced offering of $1.3 billion cash-par settled convertible senior notes due 2029.

Trip.com Group shares fell 0.9% to close at $42.60 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $72 on June 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $53 to $63 on May 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $60 to $65 on May 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Nomura Instinet analyst Jialong Shi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying TCOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

