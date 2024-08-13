Equitable Holdings Declines 11% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH shares fell 10.9% since it reported second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, 2024, after the closing bell. Its strong second-quarter earnings benefited on the back of higher AUM/A, growth in spread income and fee-based revenues.

Improved performance in Wealth Management and asset management were major tailwinds. However, the upside was partly offset by an elevated overall expense level.

EQH reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. The bottom line jumped from $1.17 per share a year ago.

Operating revenues of $3.6 billion improved 7.7% year over year in the second quarter but missed the consensus estimate by 4.4%.

Q2 Performance Details

Policy charges and fee income amounted to $617 million, which rose from $594 million a year ago. Premiums of $282 million increased by $2 million from the year-ago period. Net investment income of $1.17 billion climbed from $1.04 billion a year ago.

Total benefits and other deductions increased to $2.8 billion from $1.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year rise was due to higher compensation and benefits, commissions and distribution-related payments, partially offset by lower policyholders' benefits. A higher change in market risk benefits and purchased market risk benefits in the year-ago quarter lowered the year-ago total expenses.

Pre-tax income was at $681 million, up from $539 million in the year-ago period.

Total AUM was at $892.5 billion in the second quarter, up from $843.4 million a year ago. Total Assets Under Management/Administration or AUM/A jumped to $986 billion from $887 billion a year ago.

Q2 Segmental Update

Individual Retirement: Segment revenues were $810 million in the second quarter, up from $647 a year ago, but missing our estimate by 0.3%. The segment's pre-tax income rose to $274 million from $271 million a year ago.

Group Retirement: The unit recorded revenues of $283 million in the quarter under review, which grew from $267 million but missed the consensus estimate by 2.8%. Its pre-tax income rose to $145 million from $124 million a year ago.

Asset Management: The segment witnessed revenues of $1.05 billion in the quarter under review, which grew from $1 billion. The pre-tax income rose to $238 million from $203 million a year ago.

Protection Solutions: The unit recorded revenues of $834 million in the quarter under review, which grew from $784 million but missed the consensus estimate by 5.1%. Its pre-tax income jumped to $77 million from $29 million a year ago.

Wealth Management: Segment revenues were $442 million in the second quarter, up from $391 a year ago, and beat our estimate by 0.5%. The segment's pre-tax income rose to $61 million from $54 million a year ago.

Legacy: The segment witnessed revenues of $200 million in the quarter under review, which fell from $203 million. The pre-tax income fell to $48 million from $52 million a year ago.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2024)

Equitable Holdings exited the second quarter with total investments and cash and cash equivalents of $117.4 billion, which rose from the 2023-end level of $110.4 billion. Total assets of $287.8 billion increased from the $276.8 billion figure at 2023 end.

Long-term debt amounted to $3.83 billion, up marginally from the 2023-end level of $3.82 billion.

Total equity of $1.6 billion fell from the $2.6 billion level at 2023 end.

Capital Returned

Equitable Holdings returned $325 million ($78 million cash dividend and $247 million repurchases) in the quarter under review. The company has a payout ratio target of 60-70% of non-GAAP operating earnings.

Future View

The company expects to reach $2 billion of annual cash generation by 2027. It expects a non-GAAP operating EPS CAGR of 12-15% through 2027.

