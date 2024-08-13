Home Depot Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share, down from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period. Home Depot is expected to report quarterly revenue of $43.37 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Home Depot said it has completed the acquisition of SRS Distribution, Inc. for a total enterprise value of approximately $18.25 billion.

Home Depot shares fell 0.8% to close at $345.81 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $360 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $360 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $377 to $400 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $377 to $400 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $406 to $396 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $406 to $396 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $395 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Michael Baker upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $395 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Market Perform rating on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: