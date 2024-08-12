Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Sea Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Sea Limited SE is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share, down from 54 cents per share in the year-ago period. Sea is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.72 billion, compared to $3.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, Sea reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $3.73 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

Sea shares rose 3.5% to close at $64.86 on Friday.

DBS Bank analyst Sachin Mittal downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $75 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying SE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

