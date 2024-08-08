Restaurant Brands Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 8, 2024.

Analysts expect the Toronto, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share. Restaurant Brands is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Restaurant Brands International announced investments to drive growth in China.

Restaurant Brands shares fell 1.7% to close at $70.52 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $86 to $83 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $90 to $87 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $85 to $80 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $88 on June 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying QSR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

