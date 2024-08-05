Nokia, Bounteous x Accolite Collaborate for Faster Apps

Nokia Corporation NOK has forged a strategic agreement with Bounteous x Accolite to leverage its Network as Code platform to explore and develop innovative applications in sectors such as health care, utilities and gaming. The collaboration aims to harness the advanced capabilities of 5G networks.

The Network as Code platform with developer portal brings together operators, systems integrators, software developers and hyperscalers globally into a unified ecosystem using technical standards produced through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation Camara. This unified platform is designed to simplify network complexities and offer developer-friendly interfaces, facilitating seamless application deployment across both public and private networks.

The Code platform is set to offer Bounteous x Accolite developers APIs for tapping into 5G network capabilities such as quality of service on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities. Post-deployment, the developers of this global digital transformation consultancy services provider will get access to a range of Nokia's tools, including software development kits, network API documentation and a simulation and testing "sandbox" to create software code and code "snippets" for building applications for its customers.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on healthcare applications, such as improving emergency response times by enabling real-time tracking of ambulance locations, thereby enhancing coordination between patients and hospitals.

This collaborative effort between Nokia and Bounteous x Accolite is anticipated to drive demand for the former's products and services, potentially boosting its revenue streams.

Additionally, it is expected to strengthen Nokia's footprint within Bounteous x Accolite's extensive network infrastructure, reaffirming the former's commitment to advancing global digital connectivity.

Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The company's expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.

Shares of Nokia have lost 1.3% over the past year against the industry's growth of 32%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

