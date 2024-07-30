Pfizer Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 30, 2024 1:03 AM | 2 min read |

Pfizer Inc. PFE is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Pfizer expects to post revenue of $13.02 billion, compared to $12.73 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, Pfizer announced that the European Commission approved a conditional marketing authorization for DURVEQTIX, a gene therapy for severe and moderately severe hemophilia B in adults whom meet certain criteria.

Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to close at $30.72 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

