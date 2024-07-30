Pfizer Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Pfizer Inc. PFE is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Pfizer expects to post revenue of $13.02 billion, compared to $12.73 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, Pfizer announced that the European Commission approved a conditional marketing authorization for DURVEQTIX, a gene therapy for severe and moderately severe hemophilia B in adults whom meet certain criteria.

Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to close at $30.72 on Monday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $45 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman reiterated an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $33 to $36 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $36 on Feb. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

