Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp J.B. Hunt Transport Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT will release its second quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Lowell, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share, down from $1.81 per share in the year-ago period. J.B. Hunt Transport is expected to post revenue of $3.05 billion, compared to $3.13 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 16, J.B. Hunt Transport reported first-quarter 2024 results. Operating revenue fell 9% Y/Y to $2.94 billion, missing the consensus of $3.12 billion..

J.B. Hunt Transport shares gained 2.1% to close at $169.62 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $200 to $185 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Christopher Kuhn maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $200 to $185 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $204 to $184 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $204 to $184 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $185 on June 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $185 on June 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $218 to $200 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $218 to $200 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $234 to $211 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Read This Next: