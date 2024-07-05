Greenbrier Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX will release its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, before the opening bell on Monday, July 8.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share, up from $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. Greenbrier is expected to post revenue of $928.73 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Greenbrier named Michael Donfris as CFO.

Greenbrier shares rose 2.5% to close at $50.22 on Wednesday.

Stephens & Co . analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $48 to $40 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

