Enerpac Tool Group, Singular Genomics Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch On Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Enerpac Tool Group Corp . EPAC to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $153.20 million after the closing bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares gained 1.9% to $39.22 in after-hours trading.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc . OMIC reported a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. Singular Genomics shares fell 9.3% to $0.3180 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR to post a quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $747.20 thousand. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Beyond Air shares gained 8.1% to $1.34 in after-hours trading.

Iteris, Inc . ITI filed for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. Iteris shares fell 1.2% to $4.0201 in the after-hours trading session.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK said its Chief Operating Officer Huw Nash will step down, but will continue as Chief Business Officer, effective June 18. Stoke Therapeutics shares fell 3.6% to close at $14.23 on Friday.

