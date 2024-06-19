Accenture Gears Up For Q3 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Accenture plc ACN is set to release third quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share, down from $3.19 per share in the year-ago period. Accenture is expected to post revenue of $16.54 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, L3Harris Technologies LHX and Accenture announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate technology reinvention for growth.

Accenture shares fell 0.1% to close at $285.35 on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $390 to $350 on June 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $372 to $345 on May 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $409 to $295 on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Bryan Keane downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $409 to $295 on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $430 to $400 on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $430 to $400 on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $385 to $375 on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

