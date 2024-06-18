Patterson Companies, KB Home And Other Stocks To Watch This Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Patterson shares gained 3.9% to $23.75 in after-hours trading.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD named Samantha L. Stoddard as its Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Julie C. Albrecht as EVP, CFO effective July 1. JELD-WEN shares fell 4.5% to $3.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares fell 0.1% to $69.42 in after-hours trading.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA disclosed an agreement to expand TPOXX’s access to the member seats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. SIGA Technologies shares gained 2.1% to $6.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $361.47 million before the opening bell. America’s Car-Mart shares gained 4.9% to $64.80 in after-hours trading.
