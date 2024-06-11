Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Oxford Industries Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM will release earnings results for its first quarter fiscal 2024, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share. That's down from $3.78 per share in the year-ago period. Oxford Industries is projected to post quarterly revenue of $405.61 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 28, Oxford Industries reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter guidance.

Oxford Industries shares fell 0.9% to close at $101.83 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform with a price target of $110 on June 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform with a price target of $110 on June 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $98 to $94 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $98 to $94 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $106 to $104 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Mauricio Serna maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $106 to $104 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. BTIG analyst Janine Stichter initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on Nov. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer Isn’t Recommending SLB, And BlackBerry? ‘Nothing There‘