Bath & Body Works Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is set to release first-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share, compared to 33 cents per share in the year-ago period. Bath & Body Works is expected to post revenue of $1.36 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 17, Bath & Body Works declared its regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share.

Bath & Body Works shares fell 0.3% to close at $51.81 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $40 to $53 on May 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $42 to $48 on April 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $46 to $52 on March 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $50 to $54 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $48 to $50 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

