What's Going On With Salesforce Stock?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares are trading lower Friday after Workday, Inc. WDAY reported its first-quarter results and lowered its forward-looking guidance.

What Happened With Workday:

Workday reported quarterly sales of $1.99 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.973 billion and earnings of $1.74 per share. However, the company lowered its forward guidance and now sees second-quarter subscription revenue of $1.895 billion and fiscal-year subscription revenue of between $7.7 billion and $7.725 billion.

Salesforce Earnings Preview:

Salesforce is set to report its first-quarter results on May 29 after the bell and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share and quarterly sales of $9.147 billion.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterated Salesforce with an Outperform rating and maintained a $350 price target on Friday.

CRM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Salesforce shares are down 1.98% at $273.06 at the time of publication Friday.

