Hoka, Ugg Parent Deckers Outdoor Reports Blockbuster Q4 Results, Stock Climbs

Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the highlights from the report.
The Details: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $4.95 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.90 by 70.69%.
Quarterly sales clocked in at $959.758 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $887.548 million by 8.14% and representing a 21.25% increase over sales of $791.571 million from the same period last year.
The company said domestic net sales increased 19.4% to $647.7 and international net sales increased 25.2% to $312.0 million. Domestic net sales increased 19.4% to $647.7 million and international net sales increased 25.2% to $312.0 million.
HOKA brand net sales increased 34% to $533 million, UGG brand net sales increased 14.9% to $361.3 million, Teva brand net sales decreased 15.6% to $53.0 million and Sanuk brand net sales decreased 39.1% to $6.5 million.
“Deckers achieved record results during fiscal year 2024, as we delivered revenue growth of 18% and increased earnings per share by 51%, reflecting a continued dedication to maintain exceptional levels of profitability as our brands scale,” said CEO Dave Powers.
“HOKA and UGG remain two of the most admired and well-positioned brands in the marketplace, each with a robust innovation product pipeline designed to win with global consumers. Looking forward, our talented teams are highly motivated to continue driving towards the long-term opportunities of these iconic brands.”
Outlook: Deckers Outdoor sees fiscal year 2025 earnings of between $29.50 and $30.00 per share, versus the $30.29 estimate. The company expects net sales to increase 10% to $4.7 billion.
DECK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Deckers Outdoor shares are up 8.33% after-hours at $980.00 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related News: Affirm, Paypal, Block Shares Drop Following New BNPL Regulations
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.