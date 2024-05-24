Booz Allen Hamilton Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is set to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on May 24.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share, up from $1.01 per share in the year-ago period. Booz Allen Hamilton is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.72 billion, compared to $2.43 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, Booz Allen Hamilton reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, increased its quarterly dividend and raised its FY24 guidance.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares fell 0.7% to close at $152.36 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Bert Subin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $155 to $170 on May 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $170 on April 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $120 to $136 on Feb. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $138 to $158 on Jan. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $120 to $145 on Jan. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

