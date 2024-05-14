Home Depot Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Home Depot, Inc. HD is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 14.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share, up from $3.40 per share in the year-ago period. Home Depot is projected to post quarterly revenue of $36.67 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 11, Home Depot said it will continue its relationship with Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud. The two companies have collaborated closely since 2015 on retail technology, both in-store and online.

Home Depot shares fell 1.6% to close at $340.96 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $425 to $400 on May 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

