Tencent Music Entertainment, StoneCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $916.95 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 0.6% to $13.26 in after-hours trading.
- JanOne Inc. JAN announced plans to acquire ALT 5 Sigma Inc. The deal is projected to close in the week of May 13th.JanOne shares jumped 12.2% to $4.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting StoneCo Ltd. STNE to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $607.57 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. StoneCo shares gained 0.8% to $16.73 in after-hours trading.
- Forward Industries, Inc. FORD posted a second-quarter loss from continuing operations of 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 1 cent per share. Its revenues fell 19.6% to $7.8 million. Forward Industries shares gained 2.4% to $0.5384 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Paysafe Limited PSFE to post quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $408.25 million after the closing bell. Paysafe shares rose 0.1% to $15.20 in after-hours trading.
