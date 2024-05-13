Tencent Music Entertainment, StoneCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $916.95 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 0.6% to $13.26 in after-hours trading.

JanOne Inc . JAN announced plans to acquire ALT 5 Sigma Inc. The deal is projected to close in the week of May 13 th .JanOne shares jumped 12.2% to $4.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting StoneCo Ltd. STNE to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $607.57 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. StoneCo shares gained 0.8% to $16.73 in after-hours trading.

Forward Industries, Inc . FORD posted a second-quarter loss from continuing operations of 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 1 cent per share. Its revenues fell 19.6% to $7.8 million. Forward Industries shares gained 2.4% to $0.5384 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Paysafe Limited PSFE to post quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $408.25 million after the closing bell. Paysafe shares rose 0.1% to $15.20 in after-hours trading.

