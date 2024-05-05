Tyson Foods, Spirit Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $13.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.1% to $62.05 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB to post quarterly earnings at 48 cents per share on revenue of $2.69 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams shares gained 0.4% to $38.82 in after-hours trading.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR announced a reduction in its workforce by 20% and filed for a mixed shelf. Luminar shares fell 9.5% to $1.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT is projected to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $4.82 billion. Goodyear Tire shares fell 1.5% to $12.06 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE to post a quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion before the opening bell. Spirit Airlines shares rose 3% to $3.8198 in after-hours trading.
