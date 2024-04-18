Why Builder D.R. Horton Shares Are Surging Today

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter FY24 financial results and issued guidance above estimates.
Sales grew 14% Y/Y to $9.1 billion, beating the consensus of $8.3 billion. Net sales orders increased 14% Y/Y to 26,456 homes and 17% in value to $10.1 billion.
Homes closed in the quarter increased 15% Y/Y to 22,548 homes and 14% Y/Y in value to $8.5 billion.
EPS was $3.52 (+29% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $3.06.
Sales order backlog of homes under contract as of March 31, 2024, decreased 7% to 17,873 homes and 5% in value to $7.0 billion.
D.R. Horton had 45,000 homes in inventory, of which 27,600 were unsold as of March 31, 2024.
Return on equity (ROE) was 22.2% for trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024, and homebuilding return on inventory (ROI) was 29.9%.
The company's net cash used in operations for the six-months totaled $(470.1) million, compared to the operating cash flow of $1.47 billion a year ago.
Consolidated cash balance was $3.1 billion, and available capacity on its credit facilities was $2.6 billion, for a total liquidity of $5.7 billion.
D.R. Horton repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for $402.2 million during the quarter. The company's remaining stock repurchase authorization on March 31, 2024, was $800.5 million.
Dividend: D.R. Horton declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 9, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 2, 2024.
Outlook: D.R. Horton updates FY24 outlook for revenue to $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion (prior view $36 billion-$37.3 billion) vs. the consensus of $36.32 billion.
It now expects Homes closed to be 89,000 homes to 91,000 homes (prior view 87,000 homes-90,000 homes).
DHI reiterated cash provided by operations guidance of around $3 billion and currently expects share repurchases of ~$1.6 billion.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB and Invesco Building & Construction ETF PKB.
Also Read: Are You A Housing Market Lock-In? High Mortgage Rates Result In ‘People Not Living In Homes They Would Prefer’
Price Action: DHI shares are up 2.65% at $149.60 on the last check Thursday.
Photo via Shutterstock
