Marsh & McLennan Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 18, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share, up from $2.53 per share in the year-ago period. Marsh & McLennan is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion, compared to $5.92 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 13, Marsh McLennan declared a quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2024.

Marsh & McLennan shares rose 0.7% to close at $197.62 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $211 on April 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $212 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $212 to $218 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $185 to $188 on April 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $190 to $198 on April 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

