Why Morgan Stanley Shares Are Surging Today

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
April 16, 2024 10:21 AM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
Zinger Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley's Q1 FY24 revenue of $15.1 billion exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance across divisions.
  • Net profit increased to $3.4 billion, with EPS of $2.02 beating consensus estimates.
Loading...
Loading...

Morgan Stanley MS shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY24 financial results.

The company reported revenues of $15.1 billion, beating the consensus of $14.34 billion.

The Wealth Management division generated $6.9 billion in revenue, vs. $6.6 billion a year ago.

RelatedRegulators Probe Morgan Stanley’s Wealth-Management Division: Report

Investment Banking produced $1.45 billion in revenue, up 16% Y/Y, led by equity underwriting revenues (reflecting higher revenues from IPOs and follow-ons) and fixed income underwriting revenues on higher bond issuances.

Investment Management net revenues were $1.4 billion, vs. $1.3 billion the prior year and AUM of $1.51 trillion. Fixed Income net revenues increased to $2.49 billion from $2.58 billion a year ago.

Also ReadMorgan Stanley’s Compliance Efforts Under Spotlight As Federal Regulators Investigate Handling of Wealth Management Clients

Net profit came in at $3.4 billion, compared to $3.0 billion a year ago. Provision of credit losses stood at $(6) million vs. $234 million a year ago quarter. EPS stood at $2.02, beating the consensus of $1.68.

Dividend: The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend per share of $0.85, payable on May 15, 2024, to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2024.

The company repurchased $1.0 billion of its outstanding common stock during the quarter. 

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF IAI and Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB.

Also ReadMorgan Stanley Identifies Top ‘Alpha’ Stocks In APAC, One With Potential 28% Upside

Price Action: MS shares traded higher by 3.44% at $89.98 on the last check Tuesday.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: EarningsEquitiesLarge CapNewsDividendsBuybacksMoversBriefswhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!