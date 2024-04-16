J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on April 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the Lowell, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share, down from $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. J.B. Hunt is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.12 billion, compared to $3.23 billion in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 29, J.B. Hunt Transport announced the appointment of Shelley Simpson as chief executive officer and president of the company.

J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 0.2% to close at $185.10 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $212 to $210 on April 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $212 to $210 on April 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $215 to $200 on April 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Brandon Oglenski downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $215 to $200 on April 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $200 to $195 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $200 to $195 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $205 to $234 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $205 to $234 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $209 to $210 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Read This Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields