Johnson & Johnson Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson & Johnson JNJ is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share, up from $2.41 per share in the year-ago period. Johnson & Johnson is projected to report quarterly revenue of $21.40 billion, compared to $24.75 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Rallybio recently announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to support the development of complementary therapeutic approaches aimed at reducing the risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to close at $147.59 on Monday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $215 on April 15, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

