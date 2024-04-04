RPM International Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

RPM International Inc. RPM is expected to release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on April 4, 2024.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, up from 37 cents per share in the year-ago period. RPM is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 2, RPM International declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share, payable on April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 19, 2024.

RPM International shares gained 1.4% to close at $118.52 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $111 to $121 on March 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

