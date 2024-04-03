BlackBerry Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

BlackBerry Limited BB is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on April 3, 2024.

Analysts expect the Waterloo, Canada-based company to report a quarterly loss at 3 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. BlackBerry is projected to report quarterly revenue of $154.78 million, compared to $151 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company, last week, opened a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Kuala Lumpur. The inauguration was officiated by Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, and BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo.

BlackBerry shares gained 3.7% to close at $2.80 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $4 to $3 on Feb. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on Oct. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

CIBC analyst Todd Coupland upgraded the stock from Underperformer to Neutral and raised the price target from $4.2 to $6.5 on May 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $4 to $5.5 on May 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

