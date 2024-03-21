Accenture Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Accenture plc ACN is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on March 21, 2024.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share, down from $2.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. Accenture is projected to report quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, Accenture said it has acquired Flo Group to expand supply chain logistics capabilities in Europe.

Accenture shares gained 0.6% to close at $380.44 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $363 to $395 on March 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

