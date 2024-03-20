General Mills Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

General Mills, Inc. GIS is expected to release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on March 20, 2024.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share, up from 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. General Mills is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 7, General Mills announced the retirement of Shawn O'Grady, Group President, North America Foodservice.

General Mills shares gained 1.3% to close at $68.63 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on Dec. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $72 to $68 on Dec. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $72 to $68 on Dec. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $77 to $76 on Dec. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $72 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

