SAIC, StoneCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to $143.48 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL to have earned 22 cents per share on revenue of $152.85 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Comtech Telecommunications shares rose 3.9% to $4.77 in after-hours trading.

AlTi Global ALTI posted a loss of 87 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 21 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $91.71 million. AlTi Global shares fell 6.7% to $5.90 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, StoneCo Ltd. STNE is projected to post quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $685.73 million. StoneCo shares fell 0.3% to close at $17.30 on Friday.

Analysts expect JOYY Inc. YY to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $558.30 million after the closing bell. JOYY shares gained 1.3% to $32.68 in the after-hours trading session.

