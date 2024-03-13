Williams-Sonoma Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share, down from $5.50 per share in the year-ago period. Williams-Sonoma is projected to post revenue of $2.23 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 14, Williams-Sonoma’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per common share.

Williams-Sonoma shares gained 2% to close at $241.05 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $210 to $240 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $215 to $265 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $280 on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $160 to $175 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $145 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

