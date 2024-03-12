Roku, Boyd Gaming And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed lower by around 0.4% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

WillScot Mobile Mini

The Trade: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. WSC Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price of $47.50. The insider received around $3.56 million from selling those shares.

Boyd Gaming

The Trade: Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD 10% owner William S Boyd sold a total of 125,000 shares at an average price of $63.29. The insider received around $7.9 million from selling those shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding

The Trade: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS CFO Tania Secor sold a total of 8,929 shares at an average price of $9.71. The insider received around $86,701 from selling those shares.

Roku

The Trade: Roku, Inc. ROKU President, Roku Media Charles Collier sold a total of 4,182 shares at an average price of $65.00. The insider received around $271,830 from selling those shares.

