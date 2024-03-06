Foot Locker Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share, down from 97 cents per share in the year-ago period. Foot Locker is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion, compared to $2.34 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

During November, Foot Locker reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Foot Locker shares gained 1.2% to close at $34.31 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $31 to $38 price target on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on Feb. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejnieks maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $35 to $37 on Feb. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $26 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $18 to $20 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

