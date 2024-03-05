Target Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Target Corporation TGT is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 5, 2024.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report a quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $1.89 per share in the year-ago period. Target is projected to report quarterly revenue of $31.83 billion, compared to $31.39 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 20, Target announced a collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg for affordable spring collection.

Target shares fell 3.1% to close at $150.49 on Monday.

analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $125 to $157 price target on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $160 on Feb. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $160 to $170 on Feb. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $141 to $153 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

