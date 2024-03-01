Sea Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Sea Limited SE is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 4, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 27 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of 72 cents per share. Sea is projected to post revenue of $3.55 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $3.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sea, during November, reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 4.9% year-on-year to $3.310 billion, beating the consensus of $3.109 billion.

Sea shares gained 1.6% to close at $48.52 on Thursday.

DBS Bank analyst Sachin Mittal downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $42 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $95 to $65 on Nov. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $48 on Sept. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $65 to $46 on Aug. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Ranjan Sharma downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $45 on Aug. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

