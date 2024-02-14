Applied Materials Stock: Examining Technical Momentum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Applied Materials Inc AMAT, will be reporting its first-quarter earnings on Feb. 15 after market hours.

Wall Street expects $1.91 in EPS and $6.48 billion in revenues.

The technical analysis setup of Applied Materials signals a strongly bullish trend, supported by the share price consistently above its 5, 20, and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Applied Materials is also experiencing slight buying pressure, contributing to a positive market sentiment.

The company, known for engineering solutions used to produce new semiconductor chips, plays a crucial role in the manufacturing processes of various electronic devices.

Its eight-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at $175.56; the 20-day SMA at $170.06; and the 50-day SMA at $161.02—all below the current stock price of ~$180-$182, reinforcing buy signals.

The 200-day SMA is at $144.55, further supporting the overall buy sentiment.

Additionally, the eight, 20, and 50-day exponential moving averages are also all indicating a bullish trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is 5.92, affirming the buy signal.

Furthermore, both the Bollinger Bands (25) and Bollinger Bands (100) indicators, with ranges of ($156.40 – $176.32) and ($138.26 – $164.22) respectively, support the overall buy outlook for Applied Materials.

Overall, technical indicators signal a robust bullish trend for Applied Materials stock.

Applied Materials Analyst Consensus Ratings

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: Consensus analyst ratings on Applied Materials stock stand at a Buy currently with a price target of $144.16.

Price Action: Applied Materials stock was trading at $180.31 at the end of market day on Feb. 13.

